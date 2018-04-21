Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod for must-win contest

Schneider will start in goal against host Tampa Bay on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Devils coach John Hynes seems to have the most trust in Schneider after watching alternate goalie Keith Kinkaid yield nine goals on 46 shots between Games 1 and 2. Of course, Schneider's done his part to prove that he belongs in the crease, as he was perfect in relief of Kinkaid in Game 2 and followed that up with two consecutive outings of allowing just two goals on 36 shots and winning once along the way. Still, he has the daunting task of stopping the top offense from the regular season, so Devils fans can only hope that Schneider brings his A-game in Game 5.