Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod for must-win contest
Schneider will start in goal against host Tampa Bay on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Devils coach John Hynes seems to have the most trust in Schneider after watching alternate goalie Keith Kinkaid yield nine goals on 46 shots between Games 1 and 2. Of course, Schneider's done his part to prove that he belongs in the crease, as he was perfect in relief of Kinkaid in Game 2 and followed that up with two consecutive outings of allowing just two goals on 36 shots and winning once along the way. Still, he has the daunting task of stopping the top offense from the regular season, so Devils fans can only hope that Schneider brings his A-game in Game 5.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...