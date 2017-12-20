Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod for Thursday's match

Schneider will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Schneider has played well recently, compiling a 3-0-1 record while posting an admirable 1.99 GAA and .925 save percentage in his last four appearances. The American netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up a third consecutive win Thursday in a home matchup with a Rangers club that's averaging 3.08 goals per game on the road this season, sixth in the NHL.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories