Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod Monday

Schneider will start Monday's matchup with the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider is alternating starts with rookie MacKenize Blackwood down the stretch, and it's the veteran's turn to take the crease. He'll be backstopping a Devils team that has gotten much healthier over the past few days, which could help Schneider break out of a funk that's only seen him win once in his past six starts.