Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod Monday
Schneider will start Monday's matchup with the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider is alternating starts with rookie MacKenize Blackwood down the stretch, and it's the veteran's turn to take the crease. He'll be backstopping a Devils team that has gotten much healthier over the past few days, which could help Schneider break out of a funk that's only seen him win once in his past six starts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...