Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod Monday

Schneider will tend the twine against the Ducks on Monday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Schneider will be making his fourth straight appearance between the pipes, having given up a mere five goals in his previous three outings. The Massachusetts native already has 13 wins on the season and is poised to set a career high if he continues at his current pace.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories