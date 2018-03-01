Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod Thursday

Schneider (groin) will tend the twine against the Panthers on Thursday, Deb Placey of MSG Network reports.

Schneider last played Jan. 23 in Boston and has missed the Devils' previous 16 contests due to his groin ailment. With the 31-year-old good to go, New Jersey should give him the bulk of the starts the rest of the way in order to help the team secure its playoff spot. The last time the netminder matched up with Florida, he gave up three goals on 38 shots in a losing effort.