Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod Thursday

Schneider will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with the Islanders, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Schneider will be making his first NHL start since Dec. 14 after injuries and poor performance left him on the outside looking in. The netminder spent some time in the minors on a conditioning assignment with AHL Binghamton in which he went 2-4-0 with a .881 save percentage in eight appearances. The 32-year-old will be looking for his first win of the 2018-19 campaign when he faces off with New York.