Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod Wednesday

Schneider will be between the pipes for Wednesday's tilt with the Red Wings, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Schneider is undefeated during regulation in his previous six outings -- posting a 5-0-1 record with a .931 save percentage. While the netminder has been getting offensive support (3.14 goals per game), he hasn't exactly needed it of late. The 31-year-old is also benefiting from the team's fifth-rated penalty kill (83.7 percent).

