Devils' Cory Schneider: Getting Wednesday's start

Schneider will start the second game of New Jersey's Western Canada trip Wednesday in Edmonton, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider will cede the crease to MacKenzie Blackwood in Calgary on Tuesday before drawing the road start against the Oilers. The Devils enter this trip on a six-game losing streak, so neither netminder carries much fantasy value at the moment.

