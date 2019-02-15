Devils' Cory Schneider: Gives up five in lopsided loss
Schneider's record this year moves to 0-7-2 after he allowed five goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.
It continues to be a nightmare season for Schneider, who is winless in 12 appearances with the Devils this season. Having played in a total of six games since Dec. 3, fantasy owners should look elsewhere if they're in need of goalie depth.
