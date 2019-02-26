Devils' Cory Schneider: Grabs win over Habs
Schneider turned aside 34 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.
He had a shutout going through two periods before Montreal was finally able to beat him early in the third. Schneider is now 4-1-0 over his last five outings with a sparkling 1.32 GAA and .959 save percentage, and while the Devils will likely want to give rookie MacKenzie Blackwood a longer look over the final weeks of the season, it's going to be hard to justify sitting Schneider down while he's this hot.
