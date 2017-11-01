Devils' Cory Schneider: Guarding goal against Vancouver
Schneider will get the starting nod for Wednesday's road game against the Canucks.
Schneider was solid in his return to action Saturday against the Coyotes, turning aside 34 of the 37 shots he faced en route to a 4-3 victory. The 31-year-old has struggled a bit this season, registering a sub-par 3.26 GAA and .909 save percentage in seven appearances, but he's compiled a 5-1-0 record over that span thanks to strong offensive support from his teammates. He'll look to continue to improve his play Wednesday and secure a third straight victory in a surprisingly tough road matchup with a hot Canucks squad that has won four of its last five games.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Excellent in return to action•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Confirmed starter•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Suiting up Saturday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Won't dress Friday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Currently with family for birth of child•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Practices with team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...