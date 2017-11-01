Devils' Cory Schneider: Guarding goal against Vancouver

Schneider will get the starting nod for Wednesday's road game against the Canucks.

Schneider was solid in his return to action Saturday against the Coyotes, turning aside 34 of the 37 shots he faced en route to a 4-3 victory. The 31-year-old has struggled a bit this season, registering a sub-par 3.26 GAA and .909 save percentage in seven appearances, but he's compiled a 5-1-0 record over that span thanks to strong offensive support from his teammates. He'll look to continue to improve his play Wednesday and secure a third straight victory in a surprisingly tough road matchup with a hot Canucks squad that has won four of its last five games.