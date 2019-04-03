Devils' Cory Schneider: Guarding goal Thursday

Schneider will be between the pipes for Thursday's road match versus the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider and Mackenzie Blackwood continue to split the duties evenly between the pipes and it will continue on that path to close out the season, with Schneider starting Thursday and Blackwood in net for Saturday's regular-season finale. Schneider has had a tough time on the road this season, sporting a 3.73 GAA and just an .889 save percentage, but he will look to close out the campaign on a high note versus a Hurricanes club sitting mid-pack in goals per game (3.08) at home.