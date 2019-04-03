Devils' Cory Schneider: Guarding goal Thursday
Schneider will be between the pipes for Thursday's road match versus the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider and Mackenzie Blackwood continue to split the duties evenly between the pipes and it will continue on that path to close out the season, with Schneider starting Thursday and Blackwood in net for Saturday's regular-season finale. Schneider has had a tough time on the road this season, sporting a 3.73 GAA and just an .889 save percentage, but he will look to close out the campaign on a high note versus a Hurricanes club sitting mid-pack in goals per game (3.08) at home.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...