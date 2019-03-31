Devils' Cory Schneider: Has heart broken by Blues
Schneider made 24 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues on Saturday.
It was absolutely heartbreaking -- the Blues netted the winner with just three seconds on the clock. Schneider has actually been pretty solid, wins aside. This was just the second game in his last seven where his daily save percentage was below .923. Schneider may not earn wins, but he does have some value in daily formats.
