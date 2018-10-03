Devils' Cory Schneider: Heads to IR

Schneider (hip) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

This move was expected since Schneider was already set to miss the season opener, and that's the only game within the next week, which is the minimum stint on IR. Keith Kinkaid will get the start Saturday against the Oilers and will be backed up by Eddit Lack.

More News
Our Latest Stories