Devils' Cory Schneider: Heads to minors for conditioning

The Devils assigned Schneider to AHL Binghamton for a conditioning stint, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Schneider was activated off injured reserve Saturday after shaking an abdomen injury, and he needs to get back into hockey shape before returning to the NHL crease. The Devils don't have another game until Jan. 28 versus the Penguins, so it's reasonable that he could be back in the fold by then. With MacKenzie Blackwood and Keith Kinkaid both struggling lately, the crease is open to the next New Jersey goalie to provide a worthy showing.