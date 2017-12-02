Devils' Cory Schneider: Holds Avalanche to one goal in win
Schneider allowed just one goal on 23 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Avalanche on Friday.
The Devils have won three of Schneider's last five starts, but that really doesn't indicate how well he's playing. He has a .927 in his last five games, and he's been remarkably consistent, posting at least a .917 save percentage in each of those five contests. Even including a terrible night against Winnipeg, where he yielded five goals in two periods, Schneider owns a .924 save percentage in his last 10 games.
