Devils' Cory Schneider: Huge relief effort in Minnesota

Schneider replaced Keith Kinkaid midway through the second period Friday, stopping all 15 shots he faced in a 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

The Devils were down 4-1 when Schneider checked into the game, but his strong effort in relief was rewarded when Nico Hischier capped the comeback with his 17th goal of the season 3:19 into OT. It's Schneider's first win in almost 14 months -- his last victory for New Jersey came Dec. 27, 2017 -- but his 2.76 GAA and .911 save percentage in four games since rejoining the roster from a conditioning stint at AHL Binghamton are probably good enough to earn him back the No. 1 job over the struggling Kinkaid.