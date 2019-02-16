Devils' Cory Schneider: Huge relief effort in Minnesota
Schneider replaced Keith Kinkaid midway through the second period Friday, stopping all 15 shots he faced in a 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.
The Devils were down 4-1 when Schneider checked into the game, but his strong effort in relief was rewarded when Nico Hischier capped the comeback with his 17th goal of the season 3:19 into OT. It's Schneider's first win in almost 14 months -- his last victory for New Jersey came Dec. 27, 2017 -- but his 2.76 GAA and .911 save percentage in four games since rejoining the roster from a conditioning stint at AHL Binghamton are probably good enough to earn him back the No. 1 job over the struggling Kinkaid.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gives up five in lopsided loss•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In crease Thursday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Not as sharp against Minnesota•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal against Minnesota•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Dazzles in return•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...