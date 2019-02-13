Devils' Cory Schneider: In crease Thursday

Schneider will tend the net in Thursday's road matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Since returning from a conditioning stint in AHL Binghamton, Schneider has played in two games, making 56 of 61 saves while posting a 2.47 GAA and .918 save percentage. The Massachusetts native will face a Blackhawks offense that ranks first in goals scored per game in February so far (4.83). The Blackhawks' offense also features Patrick Kane, who currently sits in a three-way tie for third-most goals in the league (33).