Devils' Cory Schneider: In crease Thursday
Schneider will tend the net in Thursday's road matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Since returning from a conditioning stint in AHL Binghamton, Schneider has played in two games, making 56 of 61 saves while posting a 2.47 GAA and .918 save percentage. The Massachusetts native will face a Blackhawks offense that ranks first in goals scored per game in February so far (4.83). The Blackhawks' offense also features Patrick Kane, who currently sits in a three-way tie for third-most goals in the league (33).
