Devils' Cory Schneider: In doubt for Opening Night

Schneider (hip) will not participate in any preseason contests and could miss Opening Night against the Oilers on Oct. 6, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Schneider had been playing through his hip issue since the 2016-17 campaign and finally went under the knife this offseason. The netminder was limited to just 40 games last season, which saw him fail to crack the 20-win threshold for the first time since 2013-14. If the Massachusetts native is unable to give it a go versus Edmonton, the club will have to turn to the winner of the backup battle between Keith Kinkaid and Eddie Lack.