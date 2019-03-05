Devils' Cory Schneider: In even timeshare with rookie

Schneider, who's been named Tuesday's home starter versus the Blue Jackets, will share the net evenly with rookie MacKenzie Blackwood for the 16 games that remain on New Jersey's schedule, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

According to this latest report, the Devils want to foster an internal competition between the two netminders to determine their future in New Jersey. As it stands now, both are expected to be retained. Schneider has looked great since returning from a significant abdominal injury last month, maintaining a 2.45 GAA and .922 save percentage around a 4-4-1 record in 2019. While Schneider is not winning that many games as a byproduct of the Devils struggling so much as a team (25-33-8), coach John Hynes is hoping to see more consistency out of the 32-year-old down the stretch.