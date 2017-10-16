Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal against Bolts

Schneider will start Tuesday's tilt against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

While New Jersey's wealth of talented young players has received a lot of credit for the team's hot start, Schneider's contributions mustn't be overlooked. Even though he has a rather high goals-against average of 2.75, he's stopping shots at a rate of .924, which masks some of the Devils' inexperience in their own end. Tampa Bay will be playing their second of back-to-back games Tuesday, so look for New Jersey to try to take advantage of their tired legs.