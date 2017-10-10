Play

Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal against Maple Leafs

Schneider will be between the pipes for Wednesday's clash with Toronto, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

The Leafs have scored a league-leading 19 goals in three outings this season -- with Schneider the next up to face their powerhouse offense. Unless he can catch Toronto on an off night, the netminder could be in for a long evening, especially when you consider the home team is averaging 38.3 shots per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories