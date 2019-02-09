Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal against Minnesota
Schneider will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Wild, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Schneider, whose career has been on a downslope due to injuries and poor play, returned from his conditioning assigned with AHL Binghamton on Thursday and shined to the tune of 27 saves on 28 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders. He actually hasn't won an NHL game since Dec. 27 of 2017, but he's about to face a Minnesota club that is averaging 2.78 goals per game this season -- 26th in the NHL.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Dazzles in return•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Will get look soon•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Returns from conditioning stint•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Heads to minors for conditioning•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...