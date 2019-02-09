Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal against Minnesota

Schneider will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Wild, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Schneider, whose career has been on a downslope due to injuries and poor play, returned from his conditioning assigned with AHL Binghamton on Thursday and shined to the tune of 27 saves on 28 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders. He actually hasn't won an NHL game since Dec. 27 of 2017, but he's about to face a Minnesota club that is averaging 2.78 goals per game this season -- 26th in the NHL.