Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal against Vancouver
Schneider will be the starting goalie at home against the Canucks on Friday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
Though Schneider's save percentage is considerably better than last season (.918 to .908), his GAA is effectively the same (2.81 to 2.82). The problem is that the Devils have given up as many shots as anybody this year, making Schneider's job much more difficult.
