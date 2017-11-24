Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal against Vancouver

Schneider will be the starting goalie at home against the Canucks on Friday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Though Schneider's save percentage is considerably better than last season (.918 to .908), his GAA is effectively the same (2.81 to 2.82). The problem is that the Devils have given up as many shots as anybody this year, making Schneider's job much more difficult.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop