Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Friday

Schneider will start in the home goal Friday against the Sabres, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Schneider has been a dominant force between the pipes for New Jersey of late, going 6-0-1 in his last seven starts and posting a 1.83 GAA and .937 save percentage over that span. He will attempt to keep the good times rolling Friday and should have a good opportunity to do so against a Sabres club averaging a league-worst 2.16 goals per game this season.