Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Monday
Schneider will get the starting nod for Monday's clash with Florida, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.
Schneider has been rather pedestrian of late as he has logged a 2-1-2 record and .905 save percentage in his previous five outings. The netminder certainly isn't getting any help from his defense who are allowing 34.2 shots per game -- fourth highest in the league. Considering the Panthers are firing 34.5 shots on average, it could be a heavy workload night for the Massachusetts native.
More News
