Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Monday

Schneider will get the starting nod for Monday's Game 3 clash with Tampa Bay, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider last started a playoff game during the 2012-13 season when he was with Vancouver. The netminder was perfect in his relief appearance during Game 2, in which he faced 10 shots. The 31-year-old hasn't logged consistent minutes since mid-January, so he may have some rust to shake off -- which he will need to do quickly against the LIghtning's high-powered offense. In fact, Schneider hasn't recorded a win since Dec. 27 versus Detroit.