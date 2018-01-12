Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Saturday against Philadelphia
Schneider will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Schneider has struggled lately, suffering four consecutive defeats while posting an unsightly 3.92 GAA and .881 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to right the ship and secure his 18th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's averaging 2.89 goals per game on the road this season, seventh in the NHL.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 34 saves in shootout loss•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Tall order for Sunday's start•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Struggles continue against Stars•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Thursday in Dallas•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Surrenders four in second straight game•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Saturday against Washington•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...