Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Saturday against Philadelphia

Schneider will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Schneider has struggled lately, suffering four consecutive defeats while posting an unsightly 3.92 GAA and .881 save percentage over that span. The American netminder will look to right the ship and secure his 18th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's averaging 2.89 goals per game on the road this season, seventh in the NHL.