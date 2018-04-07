Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Saturday
Schneider will defend the net in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Capitals in Washington D.C., Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider will get a tune-up game in the regular season finale, but he figures to serve in a backup capacity for the Devis' playoff run thanks to a breakout campaign for Keith Kinkaid. Schneider will attempt to end the campaign on a high note after a disappointing season, taking on a Capitals club that will be without T.J. Oshie on Saturday.
