Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Thursday

Schneider will guard the cage versus the Red Wings on Thursday, Chris Ryan of the Star Ledger reports.

Schneider will be making his first start of the season after recovering from his long-term hip injury. The netminder faced just six shots in a relief outing against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, allowing on puck to find the back of the net. If the Massachusetts native can string together some solid outings, he stands a good chance of reclaiming the No. 1 job from Keith Kinkaid -- though the two tenders could split time for much of the season.