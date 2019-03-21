Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Thursday

Schneider will get the starting nod versus the Bruins at home Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider has struggled of late, as he posted a 1-3-1 record and 2.78 GAA in his previous five outings. The 33-year-old has struggled against Boston in his career, as he is 2-6-3 lifetime, despite a decent .924 save percentage. The veteran figures to continue splitting starts with MacKenzie Blackwood down the stretch.