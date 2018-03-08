Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Thursday
Schneider will guard the net when the Devils host the Jets on Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Schneider has posted an uncharacteristically poor streak between the pipes, going 0-2-0 since returning from a groin injury and 0-7-2 in his last nine appearances. He hasn't allowed fewer than three goals in any game over that span, owning a 3.80 GAA and just a .895 save percentage. He will attempt to bust out of his slump Thursday, but a matchup with a Jets club notching 3.69 goals per game since the All-Star break makes it less likely he will do so.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...