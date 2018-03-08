Play

Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Thursday

Schneider will guard the net when the Devils host the Jets on Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Schneider has posted an uncharacteristically poor streak between the pipes, going 0-2-0 since returning from a groin injury and 0-7-2 in his last nine appearances. He hasn't allowed fewer than three goals in any game over that span, owning a 3.80 GAA and just a .895 save percentage. He will attempt to bust out of his slump Thursday, but a matchup with a Jets club notching 3.69 goals per game since the All-Star break makes it less likely he will do so.

