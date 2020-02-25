Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal versus Detroit

Schneider will guard the cage on the road against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider is still looking for his first win of the 2019-20 campaign, having posted a 0-6-1 record and 4.65 GAA in his nine appearances this year. With the Devils moving Louis Domingue off to Vancouver, Schneider and MacKenzie Blackwood should split the workload heading down the stretch,