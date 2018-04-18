Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Wednesday
Schneider will be between the pipes for Wednesday's Game 4 matchup with Tampa Bay, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.
Schneider will make back-to-back starts after stopping 34 of 36 shots in Game 3 on Monday to bring the Devils one game closer in the series. The netminder also is coming off his first win since Dec. 27 -- a stretch of 13 games without recording a victory. The Lightning offense will look to continue its dominate ways, as it is averaging 4.00 goals per game in the postseason.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...