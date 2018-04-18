Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Wednesday

Schneider will be between the pipes for Wednesday's Game 4 matchup with Tampa Bay, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Schneider will make back-to-back starts after stopping 34 of 36 shots in Game 3 on Monday to bring the Devils one game closer in the series. The netminder also is coming off his first win since Dec. 27 -- a stretch of 13 games without recording a victory. The Lightning offense will look to continue its dominate ways, as it is averaging 4.00 goals per game in the postseason.

