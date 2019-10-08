Devils' Cory Schneider: In line to start
According to coach John Hynes, Schneider is slated to start in goal in Wednesday's road matchup with the Flyers.
Schneider was playing pretty well in New Jersey's season opener against the Jets on Friday before he was forced to exit the contest in the third period due to lower-body cramps, stopping 19 of the 21 shots he faced. He'll look to stay dialed in while attempting to pick up his first win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Philadelphia team that defeated the Blackhawks 4-3 in its first game of the season Friday.
