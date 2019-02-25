Devils' Cory Schneider: In net at home
Schneider will be the home starter against the Canadiens on Monday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
It has been another disappointing season for Schneider, as he has a 3.43 GAA and .892 save percentage. However, since returning from an injury, things have been looking up for the American netminder. In his last seven games, Schneider has a 2.28 GAA and .929 save percentage.
