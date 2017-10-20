Devils' Cory Schneider: Injured during Thursday's contest
Schneider (lower body) was replaced by Keith Kinkaid to start the third period of Thursday's game against the Senators.
Schneider's owners will hope the 31-year-old netminder's injury isn't overly serious, as he's already racked up four wins in five appearances this season. The Devils should release an update on their starting netminder's condition prior to Friday's matchup with San Jose.
