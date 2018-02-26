Devils' Cory Schneider: Joins team for practice

Schneider (groin) took part in his first full practice session with the Devils on Monday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Schneider is trending in the right direction toward being available sooner rather than later, which is good news for fantasy owners. While the netminder will need to be activated off injured reserve, the Devils won't necessarily need to make a corresponding move since the 23-man roster limit is no longer in affect. Once given the all-clear, look for Schneider to see the bulk of the starts the rest of the way.