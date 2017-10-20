Devils' Cory Schneider: Lands on IR
The Devils placed Schneider (lower body) on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 19 on Friday.
Schneider sustained his injury during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Senators, but the Devils have yet to comment on the severity of his ailment. It's possible that the veteran backstop will only miss one contest while recovering from his lower-body issue, as New Jersey plays the Sharks on Friday, but the team's next game isn't until next Friday against the Senators, when Schneider will be eligible to return from IR. For the time being, Keith Kinkaid will take over as the Devils' starter, with the recently recalled Scott Wedgewood serving as his backup.
