Devils' Cory Schneider: Last man standing in NJ crease
Schneider stopped 20 of 23 shots in relief of Louis Domingue (lower body) in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Washington.
Schneider worked the last two periods after Domingue was forced to exit early. With MacKenzie Blackwood (upper body) also on the shelf, Schneider would be in line to take over the starting job for New Jersey if neither alternative is ready to play Saturday in Columbus. The former starter has spent the majority of the season with AHL Binghamton, and Schneider's yet to win any of his eight NHL appearances this season, so he won't be a recommended option even if he inherits the starting role for a while.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.