Devils' Cory Schneider: Last man standing in NJ crease

Schneider stopped 20 of 23 shots in relief of Louis Domingue (lower body) in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Washington.

Schneider worked the last two periods after Domingue was forced to exit early. With MacKenzie Blackwood (upper body) also on the shelf, Schneider would be in line to take over the starting job for New Jersey if neither alternative is ready to play Saturday in Columbus. The former starter has spent the majority of the season with AHL Binghamton, and Schneider's yet to win any of his eight NHL appearances this season, so he won't be a recommended option even if he inherits the starting role for a while.