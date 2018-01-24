Devils' Cory Schneider: Leaves with lower-body ailment

Schneider won't return to Tuesday's game against the Bruins with a lower-body injury.

Schneider just returned Monday after missing three games to illness, and if he can't get healthy by Thursday's game against the Preds, expect the Devils to recall a minor-league backstop. The 31-year-old netminder allowed three goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Ken Appleby at the start of the third frame.

