Devils' Cory Schneider: Leaves with lower-body ailment
Schneider won't return to Tuesday's game against the Bruins with a lower-body injury.
Schneider just returned Monday after missing three games to illness, and if he can't get healthy by Thursday's game against the Preds, expect the Devils to recall a minor-league backstop. The 31-year-old netminder allowed three goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Ken Appleby at the start of the third frame.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets nod Tuesday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting against Detroit•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Expects return Monday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Not expected to dress Saturday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Still not feeling well•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Slated for backup duties Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...