Devils' Cory Schneider: Lets in three in loss

Schneider made 35 saves on 38 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Florida.

Once again, the Devils gave Schneider no help as far as keeping pucks away from the net. Florida outshot New Jersey 38-25, ensuring that Schneider stayed busy all night long. If he's going to consistently produce, he needs nights closer to the Devils' win on Friday over Vancouver, where he faced just 25 shots.