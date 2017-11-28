Devils' Cory Schneider: Lets in three in loss
Schneider made 35 saves on 38 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Florida.
Once again, the Devils gave Schneider no help as far as keeping pucks away from the net. Florida outshot New Jersey 38-25, ensuring that Schneider stayed busy all night long. If he's going to consistently produce, he needs nights closer to the Devils' win on Friday over Vancouver, where he faced just 25 shots.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Monday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 23 saves in victory over Canucks•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal against Vancouver•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Takes shootout loss•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Receives starting nod Wednesday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Earns eighth win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...