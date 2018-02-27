Devils' Cory Schneider: Loaned to top affiliate for conditioning

Schneider (groin) was assigned to AHL Binghamton for conditioning purposes Tuesday.

This signals that Schneider is on the mend and nearing a return to action with the parent club. According to this latest report, the 31-year-old netminder will accompany the AHL's Devils for morning skate Tuesday, and we suspect another update on him will surface following that session. Fantasy owners are advised to stay patient with the veteran who's crafted a robust .921 save percentage over 365 career games between the Canucks and Devils.