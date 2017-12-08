Devils' Cory Schneider: Looking to double down on Jackets

Schneider will start in goal against the visiting Blue Jackets on Friday, Devils' beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

Schneider was phenomenal against this Blue Jackets team on Tuesday, slapping away 41 of 42 shots for a road win. Believe it or not, that wasn't his season-high in shots faced, as he saw a whopping 50 in an Oct. 11 victory over the Maple Leafs. The Devils own a leaky defense that's ranked 28th overall, but Schneider seems to thrive on the high volume.