Devils' Cory Schneider: Looking to double down on Jackets
Schneider will start in goal against the visiting Blue Jackets on Friday, Devils' beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
Schneider was phenomenal against this Blue Jackets team on Tuesday, slapping away 41 of 42 shots for a road win. Believe it or not, that wasn't his season-high in shots faced, as he saw a whopping 50 in an Oct. 11 victory over the Maple Leafs. The Devils own a leaky defense that's ranked 28th overall, but Schneider seems to thrive on the high volume.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Shines in win over Blue Jackets•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Patrolling crease against Columbus•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Holds Avalanche to one goal in win•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Receives starting nod Friday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Lets in three in loss•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...