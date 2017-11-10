Devils' Cory Schneider: Loses in OT to Oilers
Schneider stopped 29 of 32 shots during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.
This was a sound follow-up to a tough-luck loss in which Schneider turned away 37 shots from the Blues last time out. While his 6-3-1 record, .918 save percentage and 2.96 GAA don't jump off the page, goals are up in the NHL this season, so the 31-year-old veteran's kick-started the campaign in respectable fantasy form. However, his game-to-game inconsistency is a concern, so being selective with Schneider's matchups moving forward isn't out of the question if the luxury exists.
