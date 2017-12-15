Devils' Cory Schneider: Loses to Habs in overtime Thursday

Schneider saved 34 of 36 shots during Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal.

For most the season it hasn't been a shortcoming, but a little more offensive support would have gone a long way for Schneider in this one. Taylor Hall's (knee) absence was definitely noticeable against the Canadiens, and if the injury keeps him out for any length on time, it could hurt Schneider in the win column. Otherwise, the veteran American's strong rebound campaign has provided a nice boost for fantasy owners. He now boasts a 12-6-4 record, .921 save percentage and 2.61 GAA.