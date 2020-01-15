Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 13 saves in relief

Schneider allowed one goal on 14 shots coming in relief during a 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old still has a long way to go to make his numbers respectable, but this was a good start in the right direction. Prior to Tuesday, Schneider hadn't made an NHL appearance since Nov. 8, as he's spent most of this season in the minors trying to find his game again. It's too early to tell for sure if he has it again, but Schneider is off on the right foot. He is 0-4-1 with a 4.41 GAA and .858 save percentage in seven games this season.