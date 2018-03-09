Play

Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 21 saves in Thursday's loss

Schneider stopped 21 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

He's now lost three straight starts since returning from his groin injury, allowing three goals in each one with an .888 save percentage. The Devils remain in a playoff spot for now, but Schneider will need to find his form quickly if they're going to stay there.

