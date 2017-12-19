Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 21 saves in win
Schneider made 21 saves on 24 shots Monday in a 5-3 win over Anaheim.
Schneider did pick up his third win in four tries, but this wasn't as sharp as his past three performances. His save percentage of .875 was his worst in his past five games against a lower shot total than either of his past two contests. Odds are, this was simply an off-night for him in a season that's been filled with more positives than negatives.
