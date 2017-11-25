Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 23 saves in victory over Canucks
Schneider stopped 23 of 25 shots in Friday's win over the Canucks.
Schneider stood tall against his former team and has now turned in three straight impressive performances. The workhorse owns a 9-4-3 record with a .918 save percentage through 17 contests. Schneider's heavy workload and strong rate stats make him a very reliable fantasy option in the cage. He's dealt with some inconsistency, but the 31-year-old has been playing well of late and appears to be trending in the right direction.
